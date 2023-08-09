MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed Cory Darr to its Board of Directors.

Cory holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance and Accounting, from Illinois College. He is a Certified Public Accountant and earned an Executive Program Management graduate certificate from the University of Notre Dame.

Cory spent three years in public accounting at Clifton Gunderson LLC working in the audit department focused on banking, Telecommunications and Universities. Cory then left public accounting and worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 18 years, holding roles as a mortgage-backed securities trader and then as Vice President – Global Interest Rate Risk Management. He spent four years as President of La Cross Dental and is currently Vice President – Operational Support at J.F. Electric.

In addition to being a Director of the Anderson Hospital Foundation, Cory serves on the Finance Committee at Sunset Hills Country Club. He served on the Board at Sunset Hills Country Club from 2011- 2020, the last three years as President. Cory has also served as a Board Member for Main Street Community Center and New Bethel United Methodist Church. He has also been a CPA since passing the exam in Illinois in 2000.

Cory and his wife, Mandy, reside in Edwardsville. They have one daughter, Ellery, who will be a Freshman at Loyola University in Chicago this Fall.

The Anderson Hospital Foundation encourages charitable gifts that support and advance the

quality of health care provided by Anderson Hospital. As a not-for profit, tax-exempt philanthropic corporation, the Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital as they provide and promote excellence in healthcare and wellness service in partnership with the communities they serve.

Along with Cory are the Anderson Hospital Foundation Board of Directors:

Dr. Max Eakin, Co-Chair

Jason Weiss, Co-Chair

Mark Shashek, Secretary

Michael Marshall, Treasurer

Joann Barton, Director

Keith Page, Director

Nancy LeVault, Director

Jason Geminn, Director

Joseph Newman, Director

Lendell Phelps, Director

Jeff Westerhold, Director

