Anderson Hospital Foundation looking for sponsors
MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital Foundation is preparing for their annual Gala to be held Saturday, January 20th at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.
In preparation, the Foundation is looking for Sponsors and Donors in support of the Gala.
There are 3 ways you can help:
- Become a Sponsor
- Donate an item to our 5 auction packages or our silent auction
- Donate cash to purchase items for our 5 auction packages or our silent auction
Become a Sponsor
Presenting: $10,000
- Presenting table of 12 at event
- Speaking opportunity at event
- Listing on event signage
- Listing in Program
Ambassador: $5,000
- Table for 10 at event
- Listing on event signage
- Listing in program
Diplomat: $2,000
- 4 tickets to event
- Listing in program
Donate to our 5 Auction Packages or our Silent Auction:
We will offer 5 auction packages. Our guests will put tickets into a box for a package they would like to win.
Donate an item for our silent auction:
Men’s Package # 1 Hockey Tickets, Cardinal Tickets, Golf Passes or any other sports tickets, Sports
Memorabilia, pizza, wings gift cards, anything men related or money towards one of these items.
Women’s Package #2 Nail gift cards, massage gift cards, hairstyle gift cards, styling products, gift cards to
to area stores, anything women related or money to purchase one of these items.
Family Package #3 Birthday Parties, Family related event tickets, restaurant gift cards or any other family
related item., or money to purchase one of these items.
Trip Package #4 Money toward a trip, money toward airfare, money toward a car rental or any travel related item.
Gift Card Package #5 Gift cards for restaurants or any service
For more information or to become a sponsor or donor:
Contact LORI ST. JOHN at stjohnl@andersonhospital.org or call 618-391-6426.
