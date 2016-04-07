MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation is proud to add Joan E. O’Saben, MBA, CPA, CPCU, to their leadership team as a Foundation Board Director. O’Saben , Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Senior Vice President at Hortica Insurance & Employee Benefits in Edwardsville, Illinois, brings a wealth of expertise to the Foundation.

She is an active community member with volunteer service to the Land of Goshen Rotary, Edwardsville YMCA, SIUE School of Business, United Way of Southwestern Illinois and other not for profit organizations.

“I am humbled to be asked to serve on the Anderson Hospital Foundation Board,” said O’Saben, “and, as with any undertaking that comes my way, I will strive for success in advancing the Foundation’s mission. As a native of our community, I have both the desire and responsibility to serve in efforts to better it. And, because Anderson Hospital is a cornerstone here, my response to the Board’s generous invitation was a resounding ‘yes.’ I am honored for the opportunity to learn and do more for the Hospital.”

The Anderson Hospital Foundation enables longevity of a donor gift and offers donor opportunities such as endowments, planned giving, charitable gift annuities, grants, memorials, bequests, naming rights, annual campaigns, and future capital campaigns. A governing Board of Directors focuses solely on contributions, prospecting and obtaining new donors, while making certain sound planning investments are made for the foundation, all creating an increase of income revenue for the hospital.

Anderson has been making a difference in the healthcare of Madison County residents since 1977. We are an independent, not for profit hospital dedicated to creating a health care setting in which quality of life and service excellence are experienced by our patients, their families, our staff and the community. In an effort to recognize Anderson Hospital as a charitable organization within our community, the Anderson Hospital Foundation was established in 2011.

