MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital has continued to expand in recent years and today it was announced the 2021 U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded the hospital a coveted, five-star rating.

The annual CMS stars program serves as a healthcare guide to hospital quality, comprising more than 50 individual measures.

The seven measure groups include:

Mortality

Safety of care

Readmission

Patient experience

Effectiveness of care

Timeliness of care

Efficient use of medical imaging

The overall star rating for hospitals summarizes quality information on important topics, like readmissions and deaths after heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall rating, between 1 and 5 stars, summarizes a variety of measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital.

The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed on an identified set of quality measures compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. Some new or small hospitals may not report data on all measures, and therefore, aren't eligible for an overall hospital rating.

“Only 13 percent of hospitals nationwide are currently recognized as a 5-star facility,” explained Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our physicians and staff for this accomplishment.”

Anderson Hospital is the only hospital in Southwestern Illinois to earn the 5-Star Rating. In the St. Louis area, only three other hospitals hold this rating including Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Mercy St. Louis, and St. Luke's in Chesterfield.

Posted on the federal “Hospital Compare” website, the CMS hospital rankings serve as hospital report cards to help inform where to best receive medical care.

