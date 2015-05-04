Every year from May 6th to May 12th, nurses all across the nation come together to celebrate NURSING as a profession. The 2015 National Nurses Week Theme , “Ethical Practice, Quality Care,” recognizes the importance nurses place on ethics, and acknowledges the strong commitment and compassion that nurses display in their daily practice and profession.

Anderson Hospital, in coordination with the nursing department’s Professional Practice and Development Council, plans its own celebration to recognize nurses. This week long celebration will feature banners on the units, individual treats for all nursing staff members, basket raffles, and a candlelight service to honor nurses who have passed on. The service will also provide our nurses with a forum to rededicate themselves to the nursing profession.

During Nurses Week, please take time to think about the many ways that NURSING touches your life and to thank healthcare providers for their dedication and commitment to the promotion of health through “ETHICAL PRACTICE AND QUALITY CARE.”

