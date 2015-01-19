Anderson Hospital's Auxiliary presented the Hospital with its annual donation during the Auxiliary's Annual Meeting held January 12. The donation, which reflects funds raised in 2014, totaled $95,000. This annual donation is made possible through the Auxiliary Gift Shop, Life Line Program, the fundraising projects of the Ways and Means Committee, Vending Machine Sales, and the newborn photos program.

Of the $95,000 donated, the Auxiliary has chosen to designate:

$25,000 for the Chaplain Program

$60,000 for the electronic sign

$3,000:to the CCL Department for s blanket warmer

$2,000 to OB for car seats

$700 to the Emergency Medical Fund - Social Services

$4,300 TBD

The Auxiliary has over 200 active members and is an integral part of Anderson Hospital. Volunteers gave nearly 40,000 hours of service to Anderson Hospital in 2014.

Active Volunteers provide direct services to the Emergency, O.B. and Outpatient Surgery Departments, as well as being "on call" from the Volunteer Office, and manning desk in both Physicians' office buildings and Billhartz Cancer Center. They also totally run the Gift Shop.

"The Auxiliary remains as dedicated and instrumental as ever in the continuing operation of Anderson Hospital," said Keith A. Page, Anderson Hospital President. "We thank them for their many hours of service and commitment to making a difference in Anderson Hospital."

Recognized at the event were the 2014 Officers including Ginger Trucano, President; Addie Hall, President-Elect; Judy Eft, Vice President; Joyce Fanning, Secretary; and Bill Falk, Treasurer. Sincere thanks to their leadership in 2014.

The newly installed officers for 2015 include:

President - Addie Hall

President - Elect - Richard Trolliet

Vice-President Judy Eft

Treasurer - Bill Falk

Secretary - Kay Jones

