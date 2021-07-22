MARYVILLE - Every year, the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary presents students pursuing various medical fields, scholarships for their medical education. This year, the Auxiliary presented five $1,000 scholarships to the following recipients:

Kennison Adams, Edwardsville, pursuing studies at University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine with a career goal to be a Pediatric Hospitalist/Sports Medicine Physician.

Michaela Crabtree, Belleville, pursuing studies at Goldfarb School of Nursing with a career goal of BSN to eventual MSN.

Courtney Deiters, Breese, pursuing studies at St. Louis College of Pharmacy with a career goal of Pharmacist.

Sahra Donnelly, Collinsville, pursuing studies at Southern Illinois University School of Nursing with a career goal of DNP or Midwife.

Emily Duncan, Highland, Pursuing studies at St. Louis University School of Medicine with a career goal of Physician.

Eligible students must be enrolled in hospital-related healthcare fields. Congratulations to our 2021 recipients and best wishes for continued success to the excellent candidates who submitted applications.

Funds raised by the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary support this scholarship program, shuttle and Chaplain services, along with special hospital projects. Thank you to the community, hospital staff and auxiliary members who support our fund-raising efforts.

