MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital announces its first New Year’s baby today and the name is Knox Thebeau.

“Knox had a rough start and we needed some intensive care for the baby from our amazing partners at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital," Anderson Hospital Public Relations Director Natalie Head said.

Knox was born at 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Anderson Hospital held off on announcing the first baby until the child returned home.

Knox’s parents are Lauren and Tanner Thebeau of Marine.

