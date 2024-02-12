MARYVILLE - Anderson Healthcare, a leading healthcare network in the Metro East, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Marshall, MBA, CPA, FACHE, as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 9, 2024. Marshall replaces Keith Page, who retired February 8, 2024, after 28 years with the organization.

Marshall has been with the Anderson Healthcare System for 19 years, joining the Senior Leadership team on April 1, 2005. He served as Chief Financial Officer from April 1, 2005, through December 31, 2022, and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Anderson Healthcare.

With over 35 years of experience in healthcare management, Marshall has played a pivotal role in driving Anderson’s financial growth and strategic decision-making. As CFO, Marshall demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, and a deep understanding of the company's operations and strategic initiatives. "I am honored and excited to take on the role of President and CEO of Anderson Healthcare," said Marshall. "I am grateful for the trust and confidence that the Board of Trustees has placed in me. I look forward to working closely with our Board, our Medical Staff, and our outstanding team to continue delivering innovative and exceptional healthcare to the communities that we serve."

Page expressed confidence in Marshall’s ability to lead the company, stating, "I have had the privilege of working closely with Mike over the years, and I have no doubt that he is the right person to lead the System into the future.”

As President and CEO, Marshall will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Anderson Healthcare’s operations. Marshall said, “While the organization continues to grow, our mission and vision remain the same. Anderson Healthcare will continue to provide exceptional healthcare services to the communities we serve.”

Anderson Healthcare is a regional healthcare network composed of:

Anderson Hospital

Community Hospital of Staunton

Anderson Medical Group

Anderson Mercy Cancer Care

Maryville Imaging (Maryville and Goshen Campus locations)

Anderson Surgery Center (Goshen Campus)

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute

These entities form an integrated healthcare network that allows Anderson to coordinate patient care through comprehensive health services to better serve our communities.

Anderson Hospital is the cornerstone entity of what is now Anderson Healthcare and is pleased to announce Lisa Spencer, RN, MSN, as the new President effective February 9, 2024. Spencer replaces Keith Page who had also served as President of Anderson Hospital.

Spencer has been with Anderson Hospital since 1998, joining the senior leadership team as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) in January 2009. She served as CNO through August, 2022, when she was appointed as both CNO and Chief Operating Officer for Anderson Hospital. Spencer has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, a deep understanding of hospital operations, and a commitment to providing high-quality patient care.

As President, she will oversee all aspects of the hospital's operations. "I am honored and excited to take on this new role as President of Anderson Hospital," said Spencer. "I am committed to building upon the hospital's legacy of excellence and working collaboratively with our dedicated team to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community."

With her strong background in nursing leadership and wealth of experience in hospital management, Spencer is uniquely positioned to lead Anderson Hospital into the future. "We are thrilled to have Lisa as Anderson Hospital President," said Marshall. "With her extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that she will lead the hospital to new heights and continue to deliver outstanding care to our patients."

