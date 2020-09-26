EDWARDSVILLE - Anderson Healthcare is excited to unveil plans for the next phase of the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus in Edwardsville.

“We are developing a 50,000 square foot medical building,” revealed Anderson Healthcare President and CEO, Keith Page. “This unique 2-story building will help us consolidate many of our Anderson Medical Group primary care practices into one convenient location,” he explained. “The facility will have clinical space for approximately 20 providers.”

In addition to Anderson Medical Group physicians, the building would house several outpatient services including an imaging center, urgent care, lab services and outpatient rehab therapies. “The imaging center will be known as the Goshen Imaging Center and will be an affiliate of the Maryville Imaging Center located in Maryville,” explained Page. “We are also in discussions with a healthcare partner to offer urgent care services specific to pediatrics.”

The project, approximately $20 million, is being developed by Triple Net Management. Triple Net Management is led by Terry Johnson, a veteran commercial real estate broker and developer with 35 years’ experience in office, retail, investment, and land sales.

“We have had the opportunity to work with Terry in the past on a similar project and know that it will be a first class facility,” said Page.

Article continues after sponsor message

The project will require approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. The certificate of need (CON) program promotes the development of a comprehensive health care delivery system that assures the availability of quality facilities, related services, and equipment to the public. Anderson Healthcare plans to submit the CON application by year’s end with a 1st quarter 2021 review date. Anderson is also working with the City of Edwardsville’s Planning and Zoning Division to obtain required licenses and permits. With approvals in place, the project should break ground in summer 2021 with construction complete in 2022.

This building would be located on the northwest quadrant of the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus. The campus is situated on Goshen Road across from the Meyer Center YMCA and adjacent to District Drive. Access to the medical building will be via the main entrance on Goshen, as well as another entrance off of District Drive. The building is being designed by The Korte Company.

The Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus recently finalized its first building anchored by Anderson Surgery Center and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic. A free-standing rehabilitation hospital, known as Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, is currently under construction. It is a joint venture between Anderson Healthcare and Kindred Healthcare, LLC., anticipating an opening in summer 2021.

More like this: