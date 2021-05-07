EDWARDSVILLE - Today representatives from Anderson Healthcare, Triple Net Management, The Korte Company, and City of Edwardsville ceremoniously broke ground on a new addition to the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus.

“We are excited to add a 50,000 square foot medical building to our Goshen Campus in Edwardsville,” said Anderson Healthcare President and CEO, Keith Page. “This unique 2-story building will help us consolidate many of our Anderson Medical Group primary care practices into one convenient location,” he explained. “The facility will have clinical space for approximately 20 providers.”

In addition to Anderson Medical Group physicians, the building will house several outpatient services including an imaging center, urgent care, lab services and outpatient rehab therapies. “The imaging center will be known as the Goshen Imaging Center and will be an affiliate of the Maryville Imaging Center located in Maryville,” explained Page. “We are also in discussions with a healthcare partner to offer urgent care services specific to pediatrics.”

The project, approximately $20 million, is being developed by Triple Net Management. The building was designed and will be built by Korte Company. Triple Net Management is led by Terry Johnson, a veteran commercial real estate broker and developer with 35 years’ experience in office, retail, investment, and land sales. “We have had the opportunity to work with Terry in the past on a similar project and know that it will be a first-class facility,” said Page.

The project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board earlier this year. Anderson has also been working with closely with the City of Edwardsville’s Planning and Zoning Division. The project is slated to be complete in summer 2022.

This building will be located on the northwest quadrant of the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus. The campus is situated on Goshen Road across from the Meyer Center YMCA and adjacent to District Drive. Access to the medical building will be via the main entrance on Goshen, as well as another entrance off of District Drive. The building is being designed by The Korte Company.

The Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus opened its first building anchored by Anderson Surgery Center and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinic last fall. A free-standing rehabilitation hospital, known as Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, is nearing completion and set to open this summer on the campus. It is a joint venture between Anderson Healthcare and Kindred Healthcare, LLC.

