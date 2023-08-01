MARYVILLE - On Tuesday, August 1, Anderson Healthcare President and CEO, Keith A. Page, announced his future retirement and succession plan to the staff of Anderson Healthcare. Page is planning a February 2024 retirement which will then mark 28 years of leadership at Anderson Healthcare. “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the President and CEO of Anderson Healthcare,” said Page. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, overcome challenges, and made a lasting impact on the lives of countless patients and their families. I am immensely proud of the progress we have made in advancing healthcare, fostering innovation, and providing exceptional care to our community.”

Page began his career at Anderson Hospital in Maryville as chief operating officer in 1996 and became president and chief executive officer in 2003. He has spearheaded many key projects over the years including the Warren Billhartz Cancer Center; an award-winning chest pain center and cardiac catheterization lab; private patient rooms; 24/7 SSM Cardinal Glennon pediatric staffing in Anderson’s emergency room and OB unit; 4 Express Care facilities throughout local communities; the establishment of Anderson Healthcare; the addition of Community Hospital of Staunton to Anderson Healthcare; and the establishment of Anderson Medical Group.

Most recently, Page lead the development of a 15-acre Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. This location includes three facilities including the Anderson Surgery Center with Cardinal Glennon Specialty Clinic, the Anderson Rehabilitation Institute and a 50,000 square foot, multi-specialty medical building offering outpatient services as well as over 20 Anderson Medical Group providers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“None of these accomplishments would have been possible without the unwavering dedication and commitment of our exceptional staff,” expressed Page. “I am grateful for having been a part of such an extraordinary journey, transforming a small community hospital into a regional healthcare system.”

As Page prepares to step down from his role in 2024, he is confident that the hospital is in capable hands as his transition has been carefully planned for several years. “Our leadership team, along with the entire staff, is well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare and continue to deliver exceptional care to our patients,” he said. Page announced that upon his retirement, the current Chief Operating Officer, Mike Marshall, will assume responsibilities of President/CEO of Anderson Healthcare. The current Chief Nursing Officer, Lisa Spencer, will take on a new position as President of Anderson Hospital. “Mike and Lisa have shown extraordinary leadership and knowledge of our organization over the years,” said Page. “I have no doubt that under their leadership, we will continue to be a pillar of healthcare excellence in our community.”

Page was honored earlier this year with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber said, “Anderson Healthcare, one of the region’s largest employers, continues to evolve and innovate through Page’s leadership. The economic impact Page’s efforts have had, both directly and indirectly, are staggering. The positive quality-of-life impact on those needing accessible medical services is immeasurable.”

More like this: