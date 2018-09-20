MARYVILLE - Anderson Healthcare made an announcement today that it plans to expand medical services access with the development of a 10-acre land parcel on Goshen Road in Edwardsville across from the YMCA Goshen Center.

Anderson Healthcare said the planning objectives are to create a medical office campus within the Town Center Development for the benefit of the surrounding community as well as future developments within in the limits of the I-55 Corridor planning area. The medical campus will be walkable for future residents in the Town Center and neighboring residential proposed districts.

The medical complex will be known as Anderson Goshen Campus and will begin with a one-story building that will house an ambulatory surgical treatment center and a pediatric specialty clinic to be located on the southwest corner of the site.

The surgery center will provide an array of services for both adults and children. “Our plans are to provide an exceptional facility and patient experience,” said Lisa Klaustermeier, Anderson Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. “The surgical center will include private patient pre and post-operative areas, two operating rooms and a procedure room. A lab draw station and plain film x-ray machine will be on site to complement surgical services as well as provide an additional outpatient service to local residents.”

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital has signed a letter of intent with Anderson Hospital to be the pediatric partner, in partnership with SLUCare Physician Group, in this unique facility. “Anderson Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital have a longstanding relationship that has enhanced pediatric services in Madison and our surrounding counties,” said Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO. “This facility continues that partnership while also offering exceptional outpatient surgery options for adults.”

Three additional buildings are planned in the future for the complex and may include a physician office building, urgent care center and imaging center. This project is subject to approval by the Illinois’ Health Facilities & Services Review Board. Anderson Hospital hopes to receive approval from the state by the end of 2018 with intent to break ground on the project in early 2019.

