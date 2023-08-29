MARYVILLE - Anderson Healthcare today announced Patrick Garvey, CPA, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Anderson Healthcare System. With an impressive background in finance, Patrick brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare management, including 10 years as a CFO in various health systems. He most recently served as CFO at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland, Tennessee.

As our new CFO, Patrick will play a pivotal role in guiding our financial strategies, ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of our healthcare system. He will manage the fiscal operations for all System entities, including Anderson Hospital and Community Hospital of Staunton. He will also have responsibility for the departments of Finance, Materials Management, Revenue Cycle and Managed Care contracting.

We are confident that Patrick will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our financial operations, fostering a culture of fiscal responsibility and will be instrumental in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare economics.

