CHARLESTON – Edwardsville's Travis Anderson was very happy following his 110-meter hurdles heat win at Friday's IHSA Class 3A state track meet qualifying session.

He was even happier for teammate Matt Griebe.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“I'm so happy with the rime I ran (13.67 seconds in winning his heat) and the time Griebe ran (14.35 seconds in winning his heat); this is his first year at state actually running. I'm happy for Griebe. I sure hope he wins it all; I know I'm going to be in the finals too, but I hope we go 1-2 either way.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had hamstring injuries at the beginning (of the season. His (injury) was his right, I believe and mine was the right and then the left. I'm excited to see how tomorrow goes.”

Anderson felt good in his heat. “I felt really good, really smooth; I hit the first hurdle and I didn't think this race was going to be that good, but I couldn't ask for a better race.

“I'm ready for tomorrow.”

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Kellen Brnfre Has Been Big Force For Tigers Football Team, Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of Month

Aug 28, 2023 - Tigers' DeMare Catches Game-Winning Pass With 33.5 Seconds Left, He Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of the Month

Sep 12, 2023 - Colin McGinnis Is Off To Great Start With Tigers' Boys Soccer Team, He Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of Month

Aug 28, 2023 - Alex McCloud Hopeful For Explorers Football - Is A Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Athlete Of The Month For Marquette

Sep 1, 2023 - Redbirds Shutout In Consecutive Games, Fall To Edwardsville 3-0

 