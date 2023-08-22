MARYVILLE — Ann Altgilbers MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, BC-ADM, CPN has recently passed a rigorous examination that qualifies them as board certified in advanced diabetes management (BC-ADM) through the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). Attaining this certification showcases Altgilbers’ expertise in providing people with diabetes in the metro east access to high quality diabetes care and management.

“Obtaining the board certification in advanced diabetes management, shows my commitment to my patients and nursing practice,” said Altgilbers. “Continuing education is so important for the care that I deliver to my patients. I will continue to keep learning and collaborating with my patients to reach their health goals.”

Patients should recognize this credential as a distinguishing factor when considering a provider for diabetes management. The person holding the BC-ADM credential skillfully manages complex needs and assists people with prediabetes, diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions in their therapeutic problem-solving. Health care professionals who hold the BC-ADM certification, based on their scope of practice defined by their state licensure, can:

- Adjust medications.

- Treat and monitor acute and chronic complications and other comorbidities.

Article continues after sponsor message

- Counsel people on lifestyle modifications.

- Address psychosocial issues.

- Use patient-generated health data and technology for pattern management.

- Participate in research and mentoring.

Altgilbers practices at Endocrinology of Maryville located within the Anderson Hospital Wellness Center located at 2133 Vadalabene Drive, Maryville, Il. The office phone number is 618-288-4350.

More like this: