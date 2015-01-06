Anderson Hospital recently achieved the distinction of earning Chest Pain Accreditation with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) from the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC). Only 32 other Illinois Hospitals have earned this recognition. Anderson is currently the first and only hospital in Madison County to have earned the certification.

"Chest Pain Accreditation demonstrates to the community that we have met a stringent set of criteria based on best practices for treating patients who present with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)" said Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital. "It also ensures that when patients enter our facility with symptoms consistent with an acute or impending heart attack, we have processes and protocols in place to provide immediate treatment without delay."

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States with more than 600,000 dying annually. More than 5 million Americans visit hospitals each year with complaints of Chest Pain. One of the primary goals of the SCPC is to reduce mortality by teaching the importance of early recognition of heart attack symptoms and early activation of Emergency Medical Systems (EMS) by phoning 9-1-1.

"A multi-disciplinary team including physicians, nurses, EMTs, hospital administration, Performance Improvement and numerous hospital departments worked together to achieve the multiple standards necessary for certification which is designed to improve the processes for the care of patients experiencing the symptoms of a heart attack" said William Rodgers, Director of Cardiovascular Services at Anderson. "As the first accredited Chest Pain Center in Madison County, we were able to incorporate the SCPC's high standards for cardiovascular care as the framework for our program. We are very pleased to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to improving heart attack outcomes through the dedicated efforts of our entire staff and physicians."

The Chest Pain Center (CPC) at Anderson provides a protocol-driven and systematic approach to patient care which allows physicians to reduce time to treatment during the very early critical stages of a heart attack when treatments are the most effective at minimizing heart injury. The CPC also provides a dedicated area of the hospital to monitor and observe patients when it's not clear that the patient is suffering a coronary event. This observation helps assure that patients are not sent home too early or needlessly admitted. The Society's accreditation process ensures that Chest Pain Centers meet or exceed quality-of-care measures in acute cardiac medicine.

The Chest Pain Center at Anderson demonstrated its expertise and commitment to quality patient care by meeting or exceeding a wide set of rigorous criteria and completion of an on-site evaluation conducted by the SCPC. Expertise must be demonstrated in the areas of:

* Community Education and Outreach with Emphasis on early recognition of Heart Attack Symptoms

* Emergency Department integration with local EMS providers

* Emergency Assessment of Patients with symptoms of heart attack-Timely Diagnosis and Treatment

* Assessment of Patients with Low Risk for Heart Attack and No Assignable Cause for Their Symptoms

* Continually seeking to improve processes and procedures

* Personnel, Competencies, and Training in the care of cardiac patients

* Organizational Structure and Commitment

* Functional Facility Design that promotes optimal patient care

