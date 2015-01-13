Anderson Hospital is proud to announce a partnership with CrossChx, a leader in healthcare intelligence solutions. CrossChx's SafeChx system is now being used at all registration points, offering patients advanced medical identity theft protection and efficient patient registration while improving health outcomes and reducing the risk of medical errors.

"Identity theft is something most people think can only happen to someone else, but it can happen to anyone at any age," said Anderson Hospital Administrative Director of Corporate Compliance. "We are implementing SafeChx so we can positively identify our patients and reduce the chances of medical fraud and identity theft. We can also assure accurate and timely registration as well as medical information immediately available to our caregivers."

By scanning a patient's finger, CrossChx instantly links the patient to their medical benefits so no one else can use them. Neither CrossChx nor Anderson Hospital will ever view, store or scan your fingerprints. Rather, CrossChx creates a unique ID based on points on your finger to offer you protection and privacy. Using the system is voluntary, but it is the policy of Anderson Hospital to protect your medical identity and we encourage that all patients age five and above enroll in the system.

Anderson Hospital is proud to announce this partnership and bring advanced medical identity theft protection to our patients.

