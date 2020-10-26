CARF International announced that Centerstone has been accredited for a period of three years for its programs. Centerstone and its legacy organizations have received accreditation for over 25 years.

“Being CARF accredited assures that Centerstone meets the highest quality standards for our programs and our facilities,” says Janette Heath, vice president of clinical excellence at Centerstone. “It means we are committed to quality care and are actively seeking feedback to continue to improve upon our services and enhance our treatment outcomes.”

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

CARF Accredited programs include: Outpatient Treatment: Opioid Treatment Programs (Adults) in Alton and Marion, Assertive Community Treatment: Mental Health (Adults), Assessment and Referral: Integrated: AOD/MH (Adults), Assessment and Referral: Integrated: AOD/MH (Children and Adolescents), Community Housing: Alcohol and Other Drugs/Addictions (Adults), Community Housing: Mental Health (Adults), Community Integration: Mental Health (Adults), Crisis Intervention: Mental Health (Adults), Crisis Intervention: Mental Health (Children and Adolescents), Health Home: Comprehensive Care (Adults), Intensive Outpatient Treatment: Alcohol and Other Drugs/Addictions (Adults), Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: AOD/MH (Adults), Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: AOD/MH (Children and Adolescents).

Centerstone Trauma, Treatment and Training Program Goal To Increase Access

Centerstone's Trauma, Treatment & Training program's aim is to increase access to trauma-focused treatment for children, adolescents and their families who have experienced traumatic events, including children and adolescents involved in the juvenile justice system and children of veterans. The counties covered in the program include Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, Washington and Williamson.

Advisory Board Invitation

Article continues after sponsor message

CT3 Advisory Board

CT3 Advisory Board will meet for the first time on Thursday, November 12 from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. The CT3 Advisory Board will meet quarterly on the 2nd Thursday in November, February, May and August via Zoom.

The CT3 Advisory Board is comprised of stakeholders and focus population and will support CT3's goals, which include:

Establish a community-based, culturally competent, quality, accessible program to provide and increase access to effective trauma-focused treatment and services systems for children, adolescents, and their families who witness or experience traumatic events.

Develop a sound infrastructure and increase community capacity to implement trauma-informed services for the focus population.

Improve the health status and outcomes for young children – ages 2 to 9 years old, adolescents- ages 10 to 17 years old, and families as measured at intake, 6 months and discharge follow-up.

Develop and disseminate a thoroughly documented model with measurable objectives for statewide and national replication and adoption.

For more information, email Megan.Ragan@centerstone.org.

CT3 Youth Task Force

CT3 Youth Task Force will meet for the first time on Thursday, November 12 from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. The CT3 Youth Task Force will meet quarterly on the 2nd Thursday in November, February, May and August via Zoom.

The CT3 Youth Task Force is comprised of stakeholders and focus population, including:

75% youth clients and youth community members

Youth with lived experiences such as foster children, youth in services, etc.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

More like this: