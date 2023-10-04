CHICAGO – An Illinois iLottery player has hit gold - winning a jackpot worth over $392,000 playing Fast Play Twenty 20s.

The lucky online player won the big jackpot on October 2.

Twenty 20s is an Illinois Lottery progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold - in-store and online - statewide until the jackpot is won.

Since the start of the month, almost 10,000 winning tickets for the Twenty 20s game have been purchased, netting Illinois Lottery players prizes of more than $800,000.

In September, another lucky iLottery player won over $450,000 by striking the jackpot on a Fast Play Twenty 20s game.

Fast Play is a quick and easy draw game that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

You could be next! Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

