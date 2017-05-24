Monday, May 29, 2017 - 3 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD - The National Moment of Remembrance, established by Congress, asks Americans, wherever they are at 3 p.m., local time, on Memorial Day, to pause in an act of national unity for a duration of one minute. A national Moment of Remembrance has been set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. local time (duration: one minute). The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs urges all Americans to take this opportunity to show reverence to our heroes and reflect on their great sacrifices for our country.

“Let us always recognize the nobility of military service in liberty’s name, and let our thoughts be with the dedicated men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold so dear. We owe them our deepest gratitude and utmost honor,” said IDVA Director Erica Jeffries.

As each American participates in the “Moment”, they will help reclaim Memorial Day for the noble and sacred reason for which it was intended – to honor those who died in service to our Nation. Americans of every age are invited to participate. You may pause for theMoment wherever you happen to be, whether alone or with others.

Participation is voluntary and informal. You may observe in your own way a Moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever you are doing for a moment of silence or listening to “Taps.”

You may, however, organize the observance more formally at such places as your neighborhood, local pool, picnic grounds, etc., for one minute of remembrance. You may ring a bell to signify the beginning and the end of the Moment or may tune into a local radio station that is observing the Moment with the playing of “Taps.” If you are driving a vehicle, you may turn on your headlights.

