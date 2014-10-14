ALTON, IL – People who work at health club become almost desensitized to customers changing their appearance. Amy Nix, a radiology tech at Alton Memorial Hospital, changed all that.

“I guess the people at Club Fitness (in O’Fallon, Ill.) started talking about me after a while,” Amy said. “It was almost like they hadn’t seen anything like it.”

Amy has lost 165 pounds in less than two years, earning her induction into the BJC Health Hall of Fame this year. Working out at Club Fitness was the second part of her journey, however. Amy joined Weight Watchers in February 2013 and began following the program exactly.

“Amy said she was embarrassed to join a gym at first,” said Tammy Merritt, Amy’s supervisor in Medical Imaging at AMH. “She was actually afraid it would be detrimental to her until she had lost some of the weight.”

With Weight Watchers getting her kick-started, Amy joined Club Fitness in the summer of 2013 and started working with a personal trainer who helped her identify with food as fuel for her motor – and not just comfort alone.

“Once I put my mind to something, I want to keep going with it and accomplish it,” Amy said. “I didn’t really have target weight in mind. I just wanted to feel better. And it’s amazing how much better you feel when you can lose that much weight. It makes everything better.”

“Amy truly is an inspiration,” Merritt says. “It has been amazing to see her transformation, both physically and mentally. Her commitment and desire to reach her goal is certainly a testament to her spirit and resilience.”

BJC recognizes one nominee from each of its hospitals each year. Honorees are guests at a Cardinals game and also have lunch with Steve Lipstein, president and CEO of BJC HealthCare.

