Republican Amy MaherEDWARDSVILLE - Republican Amy Maher won her Circuit Judge of the Third District race over Democrat Tom Gibbons Tuesday with 70,232 votes to Gibbons’ 61,393 votes.

Gibbons is presently serving as the Madison County State's Attorney.

Maher said she was “very happy with the victory.”

“I really appreciate the people of Madison County putting their trust in me and I will give my best effort in that mission,” she said. “I think the people of Madison County are ready for a change in the court system across all branches of government. It was a good night for Republicans. I had a lot of help and a tremendous team. It has been a long year with the COVID-19 Pandemic and there is no way I could have done this on my own alone.”

