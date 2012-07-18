The Greater Madison County Federation of Labor has announced Amy M. Meyer, Candidate for Madison County Recorder, will be the Grand Marshall of the 2012 Labor Day Parade in Alton. This year’s parade will be held Saturday, August 25, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. beginning at Alton Middle School and following a route through Upper Alton. The theme is “We are the 99%.” After the parade, the Federation of Labor is hosting a picnic at Gordon Moore Park.

Meyer, a local attorney, businesswoman and first-time candidate, stated she is “incredibly honored” by the Federation’s selection of her as the Grand Marshall, and she looks forward to celebrating this day with the hardworking people of Madison County and their families.

For additional information contact:

Article continues after sponsor message

Dean Webb 259-8558 GMCF of Labor

Amy M. Meyer 463-1000 or 973-4935

More like this:

Related Video: