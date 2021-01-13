SPRINGFIELD - Amy Elik was officially sworn into office today as State Representative for the 111th District. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) began her first term during a ceremony of the 102nd Illinois General Assembly held at BOS Center in Springfield.

“I want to thank the people of Madison and Jersey counties for allowing me to represent you in the House of Representatives,” said Rep. Elik. “I ran for office to represent the forgotten voices of a border district. I am tired of seeing families flee Illinois to neighboring states for more favorable policies and better opportunity for the middle class. Our state is in crisis, I will work to advance the needs and priorities of the district and will take those forgotten voices with me to Springfield every day.”

Following the inauguration ceremony, Elik’s first act as State Representative was the nomination of House Republican Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) for Speaker of the House. Rep. Elik kept her promise to the district by choosing an individual for a House Speaker other than Mike Madigan (D-Chicago).

During her nomination speech for Jim Durkin, Rep. Elik said, “Today, I am honored to nominate Jim Durkin for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Leader Durkin is a former prosecutor who first ran for office to instill fiscal responsibility in his local college board. Now, he works to find common ground to create balanced budgets that don’t ignore taxpayers. He has spent his career doing the right thing – seeking justice for victims, creating opportunity for all residents, and, fittingly, ending corruption. Our Republican Leader made me very proud to join this caucus when he stood up to Mike Madigan and the corruption plaguing our state”

Rep. Elik added, “I look forward to working for the people of the 111th district during my first term as State Representative. This General Assembly has a lot of work to do to address our most pressing problems, including earning back the trust of our residents. Ghost payrolling, pay-to-play, investigations, indictments, arrests, and even the cover-up of alleged crimes have all made headlines. We must stop corruption, get Illinois’ fiscal house in order, and realize more taxes is not the solution to Illinois’ spending problem.”

The 111th district contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

State Representative Amy Elik’s district office contact information will be forthcoming. In the meantime, individuals may contact Rep. Elik by visiting RepElik.com or e-mail elik@ilhousegop.org.

