EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has announced the hiring of Amy Boscolo as Athletics Director beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Ms. Boscolo’s hire was approved on June 5, 2023, by the District #7 Board of Education.

Ms. Boscolo comes to District #7 from Highland High School where she has been the Athletics Director/Assistant Principal for the past five years. In 19 years of education, she has also served as a junior high assistant principal, physical education and health teacher, and athletic trainer for various school districts throughout Illinois.

“Amy brings a variety of experiences to District #7 and will be able to build on the solid foundation and growth in the athletic program established by Alex Fox,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton.

“She brings a student-centered approach to Edwardsville and will be able to continue the wonderful support our athletic programs have received within the district.”

Ms. Boscolo will assume the role of Athletics Director on July 1, 2023. The position became available after Alex Fox was named Associate Principal of Alternative Pathways earlier this spring.

Mr. Fox served as the Athletics Director for the past six years. Edwardsville teams have had continued success under Mr. Fox with 65 Southwestern Conference championships and six state trophies.

