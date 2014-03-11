ALTON, ILLINOIS - An Alton Middle School student has been caught in the act -- of doing the right thing.

AMS seventh grader Betsy Papin was honored with a Do The Right Thing award during a recognition ceremony on February 25. Papin was nominated by AMS social worker Megan Haycraft and teacher Brian Zurek for her participation in various community service products, such as canned food drives, Shop with a Cop, and a project of her own invention, Operation Dress, which ensured that all the female students at Alton Middle School would have access to dresses for middle school dances. Papin will be interviewed about her community service efforts on WBGZ this Thursday, March 13, at 3:45pm.

Do The Right Thing of Greater St. Louis, Inc. is a non-profit organization operating throughout the KMOV viewing area. The mission of the organization is to work in partnership with area law enforcement agencies, schools, media and businesses to recognize and promote the positive social behaviors of school-age children in the region.

Photo caption: Betsy Papin accepts her award from KMOV's Robin Smith and St. Louis area Chiefs of Police.

