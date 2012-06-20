June 20, 2012 – With the Amphitheater concert season just around the corner, the City of Alton would like to remind visitors of a few regulations.

One (1) bottled beverage, in a clear bottle, may be brought into the facility. No glass bottles, coolers, or alcoholic beverages may be brought into the Amphitheater. No pets are allowed. Children under ten 10 years of age can be admitted for free at the City sponsored concerts.

The four City-sponsored concerts this year are June 22nd, featuring Briefcase Blues and Silver Bullet, July 6, featuring Hotel California and Guitars on Fire, July 21st, the City’s 175th Celebration featuring, Shades of Blue Air Force Band and Glendale Riders, and August 17th, featuring Think Floyd USA and The Brothers. All Friday shows start at 6:00 P.M. and are $5.00 at the gate. The July 21st Celebration starts at 4:00, will feature presentations on Alton’s history and fireworks at 9:15 in addition to the previous listed bands, and is free.

More information on all of the summer events at the Amphitheater can be found at http://www.riverfrontamphitheater.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Alton-Amphitheater/176558332397936, and on Twitter page, http://twitter.com/#!/altonamp.

