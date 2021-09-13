Herkert pointed out that this year was a record turnout for the Alton Expo and that things, overall, went very well, except for the Saturday night issue.

“The 2021 Expo was the most well attended since relocating to the Alton Amphitheater several years ago," he said. He said the Amphitheater Commission looks forward to working with the City of Alton for necessary funds for site access control improvements.

"Those control improvements include replacement of fencing that was destroyed in the flood of 2019 throughout the Amphitheater grounds, as well as additional measures regarding crowd and access control," Herkert said.



More like this: