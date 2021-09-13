Amphitheater Commission Issues Statements About Alton Expo, Also Saturday Night Issue
ALTON - Liberty Bank Amphitheater Commission Board's Dan Herkert issued some statements to summarize the Alton Expo, held from Wednesday to Sunday of this past week, as well as to comment on the large fight that broke out Saturday night after the Expo closed.
"We are appreciative of the Alton Police Department’s efforts on Saturday night and will be working with them to conduct a thorough review of Amphitheater crowd, parking, and traffic control measures for the 2022 Expo," Herkert said.
“The 2021 Expo was the most well attended since relocating to the Alton Amphitheater several years ago," he said. He said the Amphitheater Commission looks forward to working with the City of Alton for necessary funds for site access control improvements.
"Those control improvements include replacement of fencing that was destroyed in the flood of 2019 throughout the Amphitheater grounds, as well as additional measures regarding crowd and access control," Herkert said.
