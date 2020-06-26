ALTON - The Liberty Bank Amphitheater Park area remains blocked off with a sign that says “closed due to flooding,” which is correct because there is still a fountain and some other pump work changes that are going to be made before it reopens.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said it is hoped the park will reopen by fall 2020, but that depends on the COVID-19 Pandemic and if the work needed is completed. He said there was damage in the park area from the flood of 2019 that still needs repaired.

Mayor Walker said he believes Alton is close to a FEMA reimbursement on the fountains work, which would be a considerable help with the project.

“Because of COVID, we are little behind replacing the damaged fountain and some of the other work,” he said.

More like this: