Jump on the bus for an adventure to Arthur, Illinois to explore the heart of Amish Country with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) on Wednesday, June 15. The experience will include a step-on-guide, lunch at a family home followed by a farm tour, buggy shop tour and time to shop at the unique Amish shops. Supper is not included, so bring a sack supper or a snack can be purchased from town before the ride home. The trip is $105 per person and includes lunch, tours, guide, transportation and gratuities. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:00am and will return at approximately 8pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 7:45am for an on time departure.

This trip is perfect for adults of all ages. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. The registration deadline is May, 25. As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome to register. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/category/adult/, call at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

