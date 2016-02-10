ALTON – Heart health is one of the most important factors that can affect wound healing. Chronic wounds affect approximately 6.7 million people in the United States, and these wounds cost more than $50 billion annually. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to a diminished quality of life and possible amputation of the affected limb.

“Coronary artery disease, peripheral arterial disease and other issues with the heart and vessels can hinder blood flow, oxygen and nutrition to a wound,” explains D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, chief medical officer for Healogics. “February is American Heart Month and an opportunity for patients to understand how their heart can affect their wound healing.”

Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, a member of the Healogics, Inc. network, offers the following tips to live a heart healthy life.

Live an active lifestyle with 30 minutes of exercise on most days.

Don’t smoke or use tobacco of any kind as it is one of the most significant risk factors for developing heart disease.

Eat a diet that is heart healthy. This includes lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and other low-fat sources of protein.

Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity can lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. All of these chronic conditions can lead to heart disease.

Ensure you get quality sleep by making it a priority in your life. Most adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Manage your stress in a healthy way with positive self-talk, using stress stoppers, doing things you enjoy, and relaxing on a regular basis.

See your healthcare provider for regular screenings. This includes blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes screenings.

For more information about how your heart health can affect wound healing, contact the Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at 1 Memorial Drive, Alton, IL 62002 or 618-433-7066

About the Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine

Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine provides advanced chronic wound care services. Established in 2005, the Wound Care Center has offered highly specialized care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which would not have healed in a reasonable amount of time. The Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine is highly decorated on a national level for its clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction. In 2015, the center treated over 500 patients with chronic, non-healing wounds.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 800 Wound Care Centers in the nation and saw nearly 300,000 patients in 2014 through a connected network of partner hospitals and Wound Care Centers, academic medical centers, and other post?acute sites. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

