Parent Company Healogics Inc. Sponsoring Week June 1-5 in Cities Nationwide.

ALTON - The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds. The second annual Wound Care Awareness Week, sponsored by Healogics, is being held from June 1-5.

One of nearly 800 Healogics managed centers; the Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to visiting local physician offices to provide education to help staff identify patients that may benefit from advanced wound care.

It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. The incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“Many patients live with chronic wounds for months or even years,” said D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, chief medical director for Healogics Inc. “Because of the lack of awareness of advanced wound care, physicians do not always know when it is appropriate to refer these patients to a Wound Care Center for treatment. Advanced wound care, as part of a comprehensive care plan, can help heal patients faster than traditional methods. It is our mission to raise awareness of the chronic wound problem as well as the benefits of advanced wound care in the communities we serve.”

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine. To learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week, visit woundcareawareness.com. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-7066 or visit altonmemorialhospital.org.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 800 wound care centers in the nation, and saw more than 234,000 patients in 2014 through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

