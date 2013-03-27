Alton Memorial Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered recently to celebrate the Center of Distinction Award, which was given to the largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center has achieved outstanding patient outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction of more than 92%; a 91% wound healing rate within thirty days to heal and other quality outcomes.

The Wound Care Center is a member of Healogics, a network of more than 500 centers, which provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating more than two million chronic wounds. In the AMH Wound Center, more than 500 patients in the community were provided specialized treatment for chronic and non-healing wound in 2012.

“Our Wound Care Center heals chronic wounds of patients who might otherwise experience and amputation or other life-threatening conditions,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. “We are proud to provide this specialized and needed service to our community.”

“We’re honored,” said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director for the Wound Care Center. “It’s a privilege to be part of a great collaborative effort between the hospital, physicians and Healogics. Together, we are able to heal patients in our community, getting them to get back to living happy and healthy lives.”

Headquarted in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage more than 500 wound care center in the United States and see nearly 200,000 patients per year through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families.

Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine received the 2012 Center of Distinction Award on March 19 from its parent company, Healogics Inc. Front row left to right from the Wound Care Center are Mike Foster, hyperbaric oxygen tech; Kathy Kliefoth, RN; Tami Miller, office manager; Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director; Kelly Skelton, RN; and Tonya Ballard, safety director/certified hyperbaric oxygen tech. In the back are Rusty Ingram, director of Business Development at AMH; Dave Gislason, program director of the Wound Care Center; Dan Greenlee, senior vice president of Healogics; Deanna Eberts, area vice president of Healogics; AMH President Dave Braasch; Patti Kain, RN, BSN, clinical coordinator of the Wound Care Center; Debbie Turpin, chief nurse executive of AMH; Dr. Chris Aldridge, surgeon, a panel physician for the Wound Care Center; and Brad Goacher, director of Finance at AMH.

