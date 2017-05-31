ALTON - Making regular trips to the hospital is rarely described as fun for the patients. But Brian Feicho might almost agree with that description following his experience with the Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center.

Feicho, 59, of Granite City, Ill., made 33 weekly visits to AMH to have a wound on his lower right leg treated. When he was finally healed in February, he got to ring the bell in the Wound Care Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That’s a great thing they have for the patients, to ring the bell when their treatments are done,” Feicho said. “It was a lot of treatment and there was some pain involved, but I actually had a lot of fun coming here. Dr. (Valinda) Allen and all of the staff are so kind, so friendly, and so good at what they do. They make you actually look forward to coming. I don’t want to have to come back, but I might come back just to see them all.”

Feicho was injured in a fall at his home in the summer of 2016. When the wound on his leg didn’t heal immediately, he was referred to the Wound Care Center by Dr. Kristen Stabell.

“The scraping and the grafting left me almost screaming into rolled-up towels like a baby,” Feicho said with a laugh. “But it was all worth it. They know what they are doing and it’s really a family atmosphere.”

For more information about the Wound Care Center at AMH, call 618-433-7066 or visit https://www.altonmemorialhospital.org/Medical-Services/Wound-Care-Center.

More like this: