One of the 23 pieces of artwork set to go up on the walls of the Alton Memorial Hospital Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is this autumn scene at Pere Marquette State Park by Jeffrey Vaughn.

ALTON, IL -- Art enhances the space it occupies. It engages people emotionally, elevating feelings of joy or offering a welcome distraction during stressful times. A soothing image is a form of therapeutic support, improving the hospital experience for patients, visitors and staff.

The goal of Pictures with Purpose – Phase III is to adorn the walls of the newly renovated Women’s Health and Childbirth Center with artwork. Your gift brings a glimpse of nature into the center and will be recognized with a nameplate adjacent to the piece.

There are 23 pieces of art available with sponsorship levels ranging from $250 to $1,000. Eleven photographs are works of local artist Jeffrey Vaughn, featuring the natural beauty that surrounds us.

For more information on how you can help create an optimal environment for patients in the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center, call the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701. To view the artwork with pricing and location information, visit AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org.

