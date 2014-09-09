AMH Women’s Health and Childbirth Center Expanding Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL -- Already an excellent place for mothers to deliver babies, Alton Memorial Hospital is exceeding expectations again with a renovated and expanded Women’s Health and Childbirth Center under construction.

The department is adding more than 5,000 square feet, with construction extending from the current location on the first floor of the AMH Olin Wing into the Smith Wing. The project, expected to be completed in early 2015, is adding new Labor/Delivery/ Recovery/Post-Partum rooms, three new private triage rooms, a modernized entrance and new waiting area, as well as a complete refresh of the existing space.

“The new space will make it possible for Alton Memorial Hospital to deliver nearly 1,000 births annually,” says Jessica Mossman, manager of the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center. “We rank as a leader nationally in terms of patient satisfaction and more patients are choosing Alton Memorial to start and continue growing their families. Adding more comforts and making delivering a baby easier is our end goal.”

Besides increasing the number of rooms and space, the project will also add a new dedicated entrance for expectant moms. Patients will be able to enter the department through the Smith Wing entrance -- the hospital’s old main entrance -- which adds to patient convenience, especially after hours.

“We want to continue to grow our women’s and infants service line and provide the best care close to home,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “Our deliveries have increased during the past several years, with more moms and families choosing AMH than ever before.”

Phase I of the construction project is scheduled to be completed this fall, with the Smith Wing first floor corridor again open to traffic from other areas of the hospital. Phase II, which will include painting and new flooring for existing rooms, is expected to be completed in early 2015.

Running parallel with this project is Alton Memorial’s recent partnership with St. Louis Children’s Hospital in bringing a pediatric transport team to Alton. Pediatric paramedics are now stationed at AMH around the clock, seven days a week. The Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is also in the process of being certified as the only “Baby Friendly” hospital in the region.

"We are very fortunate to have strong support from the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation and BJC HealthCare for these projects," says Braasch. "Our recent investments bring together the very best of care, top-notch physicians and staff, access to higher level care immediately, and a state-of-the-art facility for moms and newborns."

Alton Memorial Hospital OB nurses, left to right, Holly Rain, Michelle Campbell and manager Jessica Mossman amidst construction in the Women's Health and Childbirth Center.