ALTON, IL -- Dr. Edmundo Rodriguez-Frias, gastroenterologist, has joined the practice of Aton & Riedel and is on staff at Alton Memorial Hospital and a member of the BJC Medical Group of Illinois. He specializes in preventive medicine and controlling GI discomfort as well as colon cancer screenings to people who are at risk -- typically adults age 50 or older.

Dr. Rodriguez-Frias is accepting new patients at his office located at 3550 College Avenue, Suite B in Alton. Call 618-462-3200 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Rodriguez-Frias most recently completed his gastroenterology Fellowship at the University of Louisville and an internal medicine Residency at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas. He is very familiar with the River Bend area, having worked at Alton Memorial Hospital as a hospitalist from 2008-2012 before entering his Fellowship.

Dr. Rodriguez-Frias resides in Alton and joins Dr. David Riedel in the practice.

