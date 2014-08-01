ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital team for this year’s Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run will hold its sixth annual craft fair and fall extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.

To reserve a table or for more information, contact Lisa Pace at 618-433-7045 or lmp7732@bjc.org.

Article continues after sponsor message