AMH Seeks Tables for Jingle Bell Run Craft Fair
August 1, 2014 10:00 AM
ALTON, IL -- The Alton Memorial Hospital team for this year’s Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run will hold its sixth annual craft fair and fall extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21.
To reserve a table or for more information, contact Lisa Pace at 618-433-7045 or lmp7732@bjc.org.
