ALTON, IL – The American Cancer Society’s annual Relay For Life Riverbend will be June 7-8 in Roxana, and the Alton Memorial Hospital team has already raised close to $4,000 from a trivia night in January as well as daffodil sales in March.

Next up are raffles for autographed jerseys from Rams quarterback Sam Bradford and Cardinals legend Stan Musial, who passed away in January.

Raffle tickets for each jersey are $1 apiece or six tickets for $5. Tickets will be sold up until 11 p.m. on Friday, June 7, when the winning tickets will be drawn at the Relay For Life. To purchase tickets, contact Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, at 618-433-7947 or at drw5445@bjc.org. The jerseys will also be on display often near the AMH cafeteria entrance during lunch time on weekdays, and several AMH departments and doctors offices will also be selling tickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mary Anderson and Joe McMillen of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center model the Stan Musial and Sam Bradford jerseys available in a raffle at AMH through June 7 to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

More like this: