ALTON, IL – Fundraising efforts for the 2012 Alton Memorial Hospital Relay For Life team are already in high gear, and two separate raffles promise even more excitement as the team does its part to support the American Cancer Society.

A jersey autographed by Cardinals third baseman David Freese, the 2011 National League Championship Series and World Series MVP, is one of the raffle items. The other features $100 worth of Illinois Lottery tickets. There are a total of 52 lottery tickets available, including four Mega Millions/Powerball tickets, 10 “$1,000 A Week for Life” tickets, five “Winning Colors” tickets, six “Cherry Tripler” tickets, six “Lemon Tripler” tickets and 21 “$500 A Week For Life” tickets. One of each of the seven tickets will be displayed during the raffle in an 18 x 24 picture frame valued at $20.

The Freese jersey features the 2011 World Series patch on the left sleeve. The Autograph Guys of Maryville, Ill., supplied the jersey to Alton Memorial. Freese, although yet to play as many as 100 games during any of his three regular seasons with the Cardinals, had one of the greatest postseasons in baseball history last fall with a .397 batting average and 14 extra base hits in 18 games. Most memorable among those were his two-out, two-strike, two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth inning of World Series Game 6 to tie the game and then his game-winning home run two innings later.

Raffle tickets for both items are $1 each or six for $5. The raffle continues through June 8. Sales will be conducted near the AMH cafeteria entrance during the lunch hour several times until June 8 and during the hospital’s Family Safety Fest on May 5. You can also purchase tickets by contacting Dave Whaley in AMH Public Relations at 618-433-7947 or by e-mailing Dave at drw5445@bjc.org. The winning tickets will be drawn at 11 p.m. Friday, June 8, at the Relay For Life Riverbend, which will again be held at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The Alton Memorial Relay For Life team raised close to $2,000 at a trivia night in January and close to $2,500 in daffodil sales at the hospital on March 20-21.

