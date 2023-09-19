“Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” sponsors and White Cross Auxiliary members were happy to see the new Staxi wheelchairs arrive recently at Alton Memorial Hospital. Above are, seated in front, Suzie Pruetzel and Rose Lammers of the Auxiliary; standing left to right: WCA President Meg Dorris; John Roberts of Roberts Motors; Jen Jackson of Helmkamp Construction; John Rain of Norton and Rain; AMH volunteer Bernie Wickenhauser; WCA member Mary Eckhouse; and Stephanie Schwegel of Pine Log Lane Wedding and Event Décor.

ALTON - This year’s Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser raised a total of almost $25,000 – enough to purchase 10 more Staxi wheelchairs for the hospital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The wheelchairs are distributed throughout the hospital as well as the three medical office buildings on the AMH campus. They are much easier for volunteers to push and also stop, providing a much more efficient and pleasant experience for patients.

Thanks to the many sponsors, volunteers and all who came out to the Loading Dock this spring to support the annual “GOGBOB” event.

Seated, Betsy Puent of the Grafton Loading Dock and Dave Turner of Cole KW Marquee Realtor; standing left to right: WCA member Irene McLaughlin; Jim Spain of Donnewald Distributing; Barry and Gaye Julian; WCA board member Joyce Fleming; Laurie and Scott Adams of Adams Development; and WCA board member Jennifer Gottlob. The other chair in front represents the annual “Winter Wonderland” at Rock Springs Park in Alton, which donates each year to the Auxiliary from the money raised during the Christmas season.

 