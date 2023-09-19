AMH Recieves New Wheelchairs Thanks To $25,000 Fundrasier Event
ALTON - This year’s Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser raised a total of almost $25,000 – enough to purchase 10 more Staxi wheelchairs for the hospital.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The wheelchairs are distributed throughout the hospital as well as the three medical office buildings on the AMH campus. They are much easier for volunteers to push and also stop, providing a much more efficient and pleasant experience for patients.
Thanks to the many sponsors, volunteers and all who came out to the Loading Dock this spring to support the annual “GOGBOB” event.