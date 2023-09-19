ALTON - This year’s Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser raised a total of almost $25,000 – enough to purchase 10 more Staxi wheelchairs for the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The wheelchairs are distributed throughout the hospital as well as the three medical office buildings on the AMH campus. They are much easier for volunteers to push and also stop, providing a much more efficient and pleasant experience for patients.

Thanks to the many sponsors, volunteers and all who came out to the Loading Dock this spring to support the annual “GOGBOB” event.