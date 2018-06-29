ALTON – I wanted to commend some of your staff in Radiation Oncology. Please pass along my sincere thanks for a job that exceeded my expectations last year.

After a diagnosis of Common Bile Duct Cancer in January 2017, my life has changed forever. I endured a massive surgery, IV and oral chemo for six months, then completed six long weeks of daily radiation.

The compassion and kindness shown to myself and my family will never be forgotten. The care provided was above my expectations and provided me with the peace I needed to complete more treatments in my hopes of a cure to this rare cancer.

On my difficult days, the staff always had a smile and a kind heart to support and encourage me in any way needed.

Dr. Gregory Vlacich and Toni Brummett provided me with the knowledge I needed to understand this next treatment phase of my cancer. Their kindness and caring ways were exceptional. Toni even assisted me in finding lodging due to the distance of travel each day from a friend of hers who had rental property, if I needed that help. They both gave me hope to begin the next treatment phase and the support I needed to get through it. They allowed me to feel afraid and gave me courage and strength knowing they had the knowledge I needed for the radiation treatment phase of this cancer journey.

Lori Hasquin and Barb Meyer provided what I needed to manage another day of treatment and offered support with the side effects during the treatment. The oils helped so much with the nausea and anxious feelings that seem to overcome a patient lying in that treatment room praying for a cure to this horrible disease. Their soft-spoken words of comfort and allowing the tears to flow when I couldn’t hold them back provided me with more than words can even say.

Sheri Bellamy in the front office had a smile each day and was always there to help if you needed anything. Her smile gave me a boost to get the treatment done for the day and it was one day closer to completion.

Being a nurse and a BJC employee myself for more than 22 years, I feel so blessed to have been given the most compassionate care I could ever have expected. You have all made a very dark time in my life a little brighter because of the wonderful care you have given to me.

I am so proud to be a part of an organization that has such excellent employees. God bless you all and thank you again from the bottom of my grateful heart.

Diane Straub RN

Branch Manager

BJC Home Care Services

Alton

