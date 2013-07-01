The mission of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services is to provide the American people with the safest, most reliable, most cost-effective blood possible through voluntary donations. The Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region of the Red Cross is proud to announce that Alton Memorial Hospital has been a valued partner in accomplishing this mission, and has reached Silver level status in the Red Cross’ “Champions for Life”campaign.

The Champions for Life health care initiative benefits the Red Cross in two ways: by increasing blood donations at hospital-sponsored blood drives and recognizing hospital sponsors and blood donors for their generous efforts. To meet its top priority – to provide safe, reliable blood products to patients in need – the Red Cross depends on partnerships with area hospitals, including Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Memorial Hospital staff and the public played an integral part in the hospital being able to collect 70 pints of blood through hosting five blood drives in 2012. Because each pint has the potential to reach up to three people, more than 200 patients may have benefited from their efforts.

“Alton Memorial Hospital not only provides excellent health care to our community, they go above and beyond and show true concern and support for area patients by hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross” said Scott Caswell, Missouri-Illinois Region CEO. “This type of partnership is one which is greatly valued and needed in order to help meet patient demand for blood products. The American Red Cross is honored to partner with Alton Memorial Hospital.”

Simply call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental permission in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

