ALTON, IL – The mission of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services is to provide the safest, most reliable, most cost-effective blood possible through voluntary donations. The Missouri-Illinois Region of the Red Cross is proud to announce that Alton Memorial Hospital has been a valued partner in accomplishing this mission and has reached Gold level status in the Red Cross’ Champions for Life campaign.

The Champions for Life health care initiative benefits the Red Cross in two ways. It increases blood donations at hospital-sponsored blood drives, and recognizes hospital sponsors and blood donors for their generous efforts. To meet its top priority – to provide safe, reliable blood products to patients in need – the Red Cross depends on partnerships with area hospitals, including Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Memorial Hospital staff and the public played an integral part in the hospital being able to collect 468 pints of blood through hosting six blood drives in 2011. Because each pint has the potential to reach up to three people, over 1,400 patients may have benefited from their efforts.

Article continues after sponsor message Dave Whaley, left, senior coordinator of Public Relations and Development at Alton Memorial Hospital, and Rusty Ingram, right, director of Business Development at AMH, accept the award for Gold level status from Red Cross regional account manager Tammy Lampe.

“Alton Memorial Hospital not only provides excellent health care to our community, they go above and beyond and show true concern and support for area patients by hosting blood drives with the American Red Cross,” said Scott Caswell, Missouri-Illinois Region CEO. “This type of partnership is one which is greatly valued and needed in order to help meet patient demand for blood products. Someone needs blood every two seconds. The American Red Cross is honored to partner with Alton Memorial Hospital.”

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to find more information on the need for blood donations or to schedule an appointment to donate blood. All blood types are needed to ensure the Red Cross maintains an adequate blood supply. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (16 with completed Parental Consent Form). New height and weight restrictions apply to donors younger than 19.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.

More like this: