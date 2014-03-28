ALTON, IL – With college basketball just about over, area sports fans are focused on the Cardinals as they begin defense of their National League championship and the Blues as they gear up for a run at the Stanley Cup. In keeping with that enthusiasm, Alton Memorial Hospital is raffling off four autographed pieces of sports memorabilia sure to draw interest fans of both teams.

The raffles feature a jersey autographed by Cardinals ace pitcher Adam Wainwright; a bat autographed by Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter; a photo autographed by Blues Hall of Famer Brett Hull; and a puck autographed by Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

Proceeds from the raffles benefit the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation – Extra Mile Fund. The Extra Mile Fund provides gas cards to cancer patients who are having trouble getting to and from treatments and/or to their oncologist appointments. It will also provide dollars to replenish supplies to the ‘Look Good Feel Better’ campaign and other cancer care patient support services.

Raffle tickets are $1 apiece, six tickets for $5, 15 tickets for $10, or 50 tickets for $25. Tickets will be sold until June 25. For more information about the raffles, contact Dave Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH, at 618-433-7947 or at drw5445@bjc.org. The jerseys will also be on display often near the AMH cafeteria entrance during lunch time on weekdays, and several AMH departments and doctors’ offices will also be selling tickets.

“It’s four raffles in one,” said Whaley, senior coordinator of Public Relations at AMH. “Any one of those four items would be great for any fan to own. You can buy tickets for any one of them, for more than one or for all four. We will have four separate drawings June 25.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wainwright jersey is the Cardinals’ alternate jersey, featuring “St. Louis” on the front along with the birds on the bat instead of the “Cardinals” in script lettering. Wainwright is one of the top starting pitchers in baseball, having finished second twice in Cy Young Award balloting.

Matt Carpenter had a sensational second full season with the Cardinals last year, leading the Major Leagues in hits, doubles and runs, all while learning a new position at second base. He returns to his natural third base year and recently signed a long-term contract with the Cardinals.

Hull is the leading goal scorer in Blues history (527), the third-leading goal scorer in National Hockey League history (741) and was voted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005. His autograph on the photo includes his “HOF 2005” designation.

Tarasenko, only 22 years old, scored 21 goals for the Blues this season although he is currently sideline with a broken hand. The Blues hope he returns for the playoffs.

“We appreciate the help of Auction Merchandise Source in Chesterfield, Mo.,” Whaley said. “They provide these exciting items to businesses and organizations at a great price, helping us with this fund raiser. Helping our oncology patients at Alton Memorial Hospital is the most important thing.”

More like this: