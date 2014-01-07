Parish nurses at Alton Memorial will be offering cholesterol and blood pressure checks in the AMH Connector Lobby on six occasions during 2014. The first event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8. The cost is $10 for the cholesterol screening.

Other cholesterol/blood pressure days will be Wednesday, March 5; Wednesday, April 2; Wednesday, May 7; Wednesday, Sept. 3; and Wednesday, Dec. 3. All events will be from 9 a.m.-noon.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, call 618-463-7117.