AMH Parish Nurses Schedule Cholesterol Days
Parish nurses at Alton Memorial will be offering cholesterol and blood pressure checks in the AMH Connector Lobby on six occasions during 2014. The first event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 8. The cost is $10 for the cholesterol screening.
Other cholesterol/blood pressure days will be Wednesday, March 5; Wednesday, April 2; Wednesday, May 7; Wednesday, Sept. 3; and Wednesday, Dec. 3. All events will be from 9 a.m.-noon.
For more information, call 618-463-7117.