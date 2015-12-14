ALTON - The Ortho-Skeletones from Alton Orthopedic Clinic on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus were the top team fund raisers at the annual Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run held Dec. 5 in downtown Alton. Team members included, left to right, Paul and Mary Stuart, Sasha Landers, Deb Nasello, Talia Farrell, and Dr. John Stirton with three of his children Mary, Anna and James. Dr. Stirton is an orthopedic surgeon on staff at AMH. The Alton Jingle Bell Run raised more than $38,000, with more than 400 participants. The Rehab Reindeers from the AMH Human Motion Institute were third on the team fund raising page with $1,258. A total of 155 people were on AMH teams and raised a combined $8,373.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Duck Pluckers Ball Raises Almost $175,000 - Another Ambulance For AMH Fleet On The Way

Jan 30, 2024 - Red Cross Blood Drive February 20 At Alton Memorial

Nov 9, 2023 - North Alton-Godfrey Business Council Donation To AMH Foundation For SIU Residency Program

Feb 22, 2024 - Fatal Shooting Ends Standoff in West Alton; Investigation Underway

Dec 4, 2023 - Nicole Blackketter Earns AMH December Employee Of Month Honor

 