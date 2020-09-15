ALTON - Amy Wilson of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Digestive Health Center, who is the AMH September Employee of the Month.

Amy is congratulated by her manager, Amy Toenyes, and AMH President Dave Braasch. Her co-workers say that “Amy is a rock star when it comes to being a patient advocate. She is never flustered and handles everything with ease and grace.”

