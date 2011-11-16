ALTON, IL – Charlotte Stetson’s book, “75 Years of Excellence,” about the history of Alton Memorial Hospital will be for sale at the AMH Women’s Wellness Fair this Saturday.

Stetson, a local author and historian, will be on hand to sign copies of the 160-page book, which contains many photos that have never before been published and sells for $31.95. Alton Memorial will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2012.

The Women’s Wellness Fair is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Alton Memorial Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria area. The fair includes approximately 40 tables, including health information and plenty of holiday gift ideas from several area vendors. There will also be two speakers in the cafeteria meeting rooms, free health screenings (by appointment only) in the Wound Care Center and a free boxed lunch for all who pre-register.

There is still time to pre-register for the Women’s Wellness Fair through Friday afternoon by calling 1-800-392-0936. Registration is free.

